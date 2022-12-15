Clearwater Clues Medallion Hunt 2022 starts Saturday

Clear Water Clues Medallion Hunt
Clear Water Clues Medallion Hunt(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Duane Wolter
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Clearwater Clues Medallion Hunt 2022 is set to kick off Saturday.

The Clear Water Clues Medallion Hunt is a two-week long medallion hunt with a historical twist, according to the Clear Water Clues Medallion Hunt Facebook Page.

According to a social post via the Clear Water Clues Medallion Hunt Facebook Page, Frosty’s Fanny Pack has over $500 in gift cards donated by local businesses for the winning person or team. Clues are posted on the Facebook Page. The first clue is set to come next Saturday.

Clues will lead participants around the Chippewa Valley to find the medallion.

