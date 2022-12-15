DCI: Adams Co. deputy shoots individual armed with a knife

By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State law enforcement officials are investigating after an Adams Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot a man who was allegedly armed with a knife Wednesday night in the Town of New Chester, Wisconsin’s Dept. of Justice reported Thursday morning.

According to the DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation, the deputy was called to a domestic disturbance shortly before 9 p.m. After arriving at the home, in the 400 block of Ember Ave., the deputy was confronted by an individual carrying a knife, DCI stated.

The deputy fired at the individual who was hit by the bullet, the report continued. It added that first aid was provided, and the person was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

No law enforcement personnel were hurt in the incident. Per department policy, the deputy was placed on administrative assignment.

The DCI noted all involved agencies are cooperating with the investigation into the shooting. The agency has taken lead and is being joined by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Marquette Co. Sheriff’s Office.

After the effort is complete the findings will be turned over to the Adams Co. District Attorney, who will determine if any further action is warranted.

