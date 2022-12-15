Farm Technology Days 2024 to be held near Cadott

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Farm Technology Days committee is announcing that it has chosen a date and location for the 2024 Farm Technology Days.

According to a media release from Farm Technology Days, Farm Technology Days 2024 is scheduled for Aug. 13-15, 2024, at the Country/Rock Fest grounds near Cadott, Wis.

The media release from Farm Technology Days says this venue is set on 360 acres of field, and this venue has been hosting events since 1987. The venue also has a history of partnering with its neighbor, Close Farms, which the committee has named as the host farm for the event.

“We’re so excited to welcome Wisconsin Farm Technology Days and its guests to the grounds,” Festival Promoter, Wade Asher, said. “Aligning Wisconsin’s largest outdoor agricultural event with Country Fest, the largest party in a hayfield, just made sense. We’re looking forward to hosting this farmer-focused event and its economic impact for our community.”

“This venue positions the 2024 event very well in terms of planning, public safety, and central locations for additional local farm tours. There is plenty of room for WFTD to continue its tradition of educational, fun, and interesting events which highlights the wide range of agriculture and industry in Chippewa County,” Arnie Jennerman, General Manager of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, said. “There will be something for everyone, and we’re excited to showcase Chippewa County industry and agriculture as well as the latest in ag technology.”

Additional information about Wisconsin Farm Technology Days is available on their website.

