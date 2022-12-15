Funding for Medicaid home and community services tops $17 million

(MGN Online)
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday that the final 26 awardees for the Medicaid home and community-based services grant opportunity.

A total of $17.3 million for 69 organizations will fund activities that improve services for people who are older or have a disability, helping them remain in their homes or communities.

HCBS are a cost-effective alternative to higher-cost institutional services, such as nursing home care or hospital services. Currently, over 100,000 children and adults receive HCBS services in Wisconsin. The grants will direct new resources to some of the most pressing issues faced by this population.

“Direct care workers see firsthand what quality care means to those who need it,” says DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “This funding will help improve the lives of thousands of people by ensuring quality and innovation in our home and community-based services, as well as help the caregivers who deliver these vital services.”

Previously, DHS announced the initial $12 million in funding for 43 organizations. The additional $5.3 million in awards marks the completion of the first round of funding made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act.

With the goal to enhance, expand, and strengthen HCBS, DHS is providing $30 million over two funding rounds across Medicaid HCBS programs. Funds will be distributed geographically across the state in both urban and rural areas, and support diverse organizations and populations.

