Henry Cavill will not play Superman in next film

In this July 22, 2018 file photo, actor Henry Cavill attends the U.S. premiere of "Mission:...
In this July 22, 2018 file photo, actor Henry Cavill attends the U.S. premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" in Washington.(Brent N. Clarke | Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Henry Cavill will not be the star of the next Superman film.

The actor took to Instagram to reveal he won’t be returning as Clark Kent, saying he is sad about the decision, especially after announcing back in October that he would be returning for the role.

“It’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life,” Cavill wrote.

Henry Cavill took to Instagram to reveal he won’t be returning as Clark Kent.
Henry Cavill took to Instagram to reveal he won’t be returning as Clark Kent.(Instagram/@henrycavill via CNN Newsource)

D.C. Studios co-head James Gunn tweeted that he is writing a new Superman film in a reimagined universe, focusing on Clark Kent’s earlier life in Metropolis.

However, Variety reports that Cavill might not be out of the film completely, as D.C. Studios is reportedly working with the actor to find him a new role.

“I respect that James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes,” Cavill added to his Instagram post.

More details about the new film are expected in January.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saybre Graeff
Walmart employee charged with stealing thousands of dollars in cash, merchandise
The winter storm warning has been downgraded to a winter weather advisory for our northwestern...
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Heavy snow showers give way to intermittent snow showers through the next few days
As of 8 a.m. Thursday, over 70,000 customers in Wisconsin statewide did not have power services.
Power outages reported in Eau Claire, western Wisconsin
Jordan Foreman
High-speed chase exceeding 120mph in Buffalo County ends in arrest
[FILE] Wesley Beschorner speaks at the team's media day.
UWEC football coach leaves program to take NCAA DII job

Latest News

Breshawn Wynn
Man accused of stealing multiple packages while using Amazon driver disguise
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (12/15/22)
FILE - Puppies play in a cage at a pet store in Columbia, Md., Aug. 26, 2019. New York has...
New York bans pet stores from selling cats, dogs, rabbits
Wagner Tails (12/15/22)
President Joe Biden spoke as he wrapped up a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit on Thursday.
Biden says he plans to visit sub-Saharan Africa soon