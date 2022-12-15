How the Chippewa Valley is preparing for next round of snowfall

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -In the Chippewa Valley, people went to work preparing for the next round of snowfall.

Part of that work meant clearing sidewalks and driveways. For some, that means getting out the snow blower.

“It always starts with safety first,” said Isaac Mitchell with T&C Hometown Repair-- a shop that fixes snow blowers. “You want to make sure that your snow blower is running how it should be.”

Mitchell said they’ve been busy working to get snow equipment up and running.

As you prepare to use your machine, Mitchell recommends: “When we’re starting the season, you want to make sure you have the right gas in it. Make sure you inflate your tires to the right inflation. Make sure your scraper bar and skids are up to date, up to the right level.”

Mitchell said this type of snowfall creates unique challenges for snow blowers.

“When it’s going to be real slushie snow and real heavy, wet snow you need to go lower speeds with your snow blower otherwise your going to have problems with your belt,” Mitchell said.

With some slush left behind after the first batch of snow, highway departments are preparing to tackle whatever comes next.

“It’s going to start as rain then turn probably icy and then it’s going to start adding up,” said Brian Kelley, the Chippewa County Highway Commissioner. “It’ll start sticking to the ground and packing because it takes us two to three hours to get around the whole route, so we ask everyone to give us patience and understand we’re not going to be there the second the snow hits the ground.”

While the snow plow drivers work to clear away the precipitation, Kelley said it’s important for everyone to use caution if you have to be out on the roads.

“Stay back 200 feet,” Kelley said. “That’s the law. On four-lane highways if you need to pass us, just do it really carefully. We had our fourth plow truck hit today by someone passing us, so please stay behind us if you can.”

For Kelley the goal is for everyone to make it home safely.

In Eau Claire County, the highway department is also asking for patience as it works to clean up after the storm. It said due to some open snow plow driver positions, some county roads may see a plow only once every eight hours rather than the usual four.

