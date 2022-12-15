Power outages reported in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

UPDATE: A large power outage has been reported along South Hastings Way in Eau Claire. Several traffic lights in the area are not operational. WEAU has been affected and we are currently running on a generator. Heavy, wet snow has been falling in the area for several hours and officials are warning of downed power lines.

Xcel Energy says they have operational plans in place to make sure key employees, including line workers, are available and able to respond to outages that may occur due to severe weather.

Excel Energy in a media release offers these tips for customers to stay safe in the event of a winter storm:

Report your outage. Customers can help Xcel Energy get a jump on power restoration by reporting outages. Customers have several ways to report outages. Through the My Xcel Energy mobile app, available in the Apple App Store and through Google Play, online at xcelenergy.com/out , or by calling 1-800-895-1999 and following the prompts.

Stay informed. If outages occur, it’s important for customers to have access to the most recent updates about their power restoration. Customers can stay informed by using the My Xcel Energy mobileappor visiting the Xcel Energy website. The website hostsan outage mapthat displays information on the number of customers out and anticipatedtime for restorationwhen available. Customers can also stay informed by following Xcel Energy on Facebookand Twitter.

The media release from Xcel Energy also includes these additional ways customers can prepare and stay safe:

Stay away from downed power lines. Always assume an electric line, even one that is on or near the ground, is energized and therefore dangerous. Never, under any circumstance, touch or move a downed power line. If you come across a downed power line, leave the area and report it immediately by calling 1-800-895-1999.

Build a home emergency kit. Xcel Energy recommends assembling an easily accessible kit that you can rely on in the event of a power outage.

Keep gas meters clear. Clearing snow and ice from natural gas meters is key to avoiding the potential for dangerous natural gas buildupindoors due to vents becoming sealed when covered in ice and snow meltdrip on it during the day and refreeze at night. Xcel Energy strongly recommends keeping the entire meter assembly clear of snow and ice. Gently remove snow or ice from the meter, associated piping and the roofline above the meter. Check often to ensure melting snow isn’t dripping on the meter from the roof or nearby trees. Use a shovel around a meter to move snow away; avoid using your snowblower near a meter.

Heating safety. Xcel Energy encourages homeowners to take advantage of rebates and incentives to install energy efficient furnaces and insulation. If you chose to use a space heater, take care to ensure safety as more than 65,000 home fires are attributed to heating equipment each year in the United States, according to the Electrical Safety Foundation International.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.