Stanley-Boyd Area Schools opted for virtual learning while several other school districts canceled or delayed classes

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Of all the school districts in the area that either delayed or canceled the school day on a slushy Wednesday, Stanley-Boyd Area Schools met their students in the middle.

“It’s about continuing instructing, continuity in learning for our students... If there’s learning that can take place we want to help our students do that,” said Jeff Koenig, the Stanley-Boyd Area Schools District Administrator.

He said the decision to opt for virtual learning is make when given enough notice.

“It’s really our guide, if we’re going to have one or not, is we see inclement weather approaching,” said Koenig.

He said snow or even the tornado that struck the area a year ago that came with little warning is reason to give the students the day off.

Koenig also recognizes that virtual learning in a rural setting has it’s limitations.

“We do have limitations because of where we’re located but we want to just make sure we help kids if we have the opportunity to do that... The students are our most precious commodities,” said Koenig. “And even on day like these when they’re not in our doors, we’d still wanna reach out, and provide growth opportunities for them if it’s a possibility.”

Another school administrator opted for a two hour delay.

“When I was a K - 12 students myself I loved snow days,” said Mike Johnson, the Eau Claire Area School District superintendent.

He said making a call like that takes much consideration.

“The decision to close school, or delay school... is a very serious decision,” said Johnson. “We do know that there are students that really on school for their meals... Obviously we want to make the best decisions for safety but also to keep schools running.”

And Johnson said that face to face instruction is not something to be taken for granted.

“I think we’ve learned over the past two to three years that every day in front of our students is a gift,” said Johnson.

Koenig said safety is top priority when it comes to students and families. That is why the virtual learning day was put in place ahead of the inclement weather. However, for the snowfall to impact Thursday’s commute, Koenig said that would be a snow day considering the district only planned for Wednesday’s inclement weather.

