WAGNER TAILS: Kingsley and Mahana

EAU CLAIRE AND BARRON COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Kingsley loves fetch, more fetch and did I mention playing fetch? If you adopt Kingsley, this game must happen daily.

This two-year-old is available for adoption through the Eau Claire County Humane Association. He’s looking for a home without other pets. While he wants to be the only dog in his home and his yard, Kingsley does seem to do well with dogs of a similar size while playing away from his home.

Kingsley loves his people, and would always be by your side if it was up to him. His foster mom says he does well in a crate, despite not loving being left alone.

If you need another reason, all adoption fees at ECCHA are reduced by $25 throughout December. Don’t forget to warm up your throwing arm for Kingsley! Click HERE for a link to the online adoption application.

--

Mahana came to Little Red Barn Dog Rescue in Rice Lake as a transfer from El Paso, Texas. She was seized from her previous home after being kept on a chain outside without access to food and water. She recently had a litter of puppies, and she’s learning how to be a family pet.

Mahana is happy all the time, a classic wigglebutt. She thinks every lap is for her to sit on. Since she doesn’t realize her size, a home without young children is recommended.

LRBDR caretakers say Mahana is one of the happiest, most excited dogs you’ll meet. Click HERE for the adoption application.

