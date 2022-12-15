Winter weather reaches Western Wis.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After the heavy snowfall, most people were out enjoying the snow day or hard at work clearing up their driveways.

“Well, I thought it was very pretty. Is it is very pretty. I just don’t want to remove it. My back hurts already, so I’m going to pace myself and do a little bit at a time,” Laura Lauer, Eau Claire Resident, said.

Snow removal proved to be a challenge for some Eau Claire residents, while they were busy shoveling, a tree branch fell right on their property.

“Well, I was shoveling and I just came over to talk to my neighbor, Mark. Yeah. And if I hadn’t, I probably would have been right underneath the rim. So life is good. We both turned our heads and boom. There it was,” Nancy Wilson, Eau Claire Resident, said.

There were several trees or branches weighed down by the heavy snow, causing some road blockages.

“I didn’t think it was going to be this much snow and that trees would be falling down because of the snow, Lochlan Grahm, Eau Claire Resident, said.

Temperatures were nice and with school closures, kids were able to do fun activities on their day off. Families were seen sledding, building snowmen, and just enjoying the winter wonderland. It seems residents of Eau Claire are finding the winter weather to be beautiful despite the hassle.

