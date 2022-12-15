Wisconsin adds 6,500 jobs in November, nearly 64,000 over the year

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Department of Workforce Development released the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics preliminary employment estimates for the month of November, showing Wisconsin has added 6,500 non-farm and 5,800 total private sector jobs.

The data also shows that Wisconsin had an unemployment rate of 3.3% in November, unchanged from October. The labor force participation rate was 64.9%. Nationwide for the month of November, the unemployment rate was 3.7% with a labor force participation rate of 62.1%.

Wisconsin’s labor force participation rate declined to 64.9% in November from 65.3% in October but was still 2.8 percentage points higher than the national rate of 62.1%. Wisconsin’s unemployment rate in November was 3.3 percent, 0.4 percentage points below the national rate of 3.7%.

Over the year, Wisconsin added 63,900 nonfarm jobs and 56,000 total private sector jobs. Over the month of November, Wisconsin non-farm jobs increased by 6,500 and total private sector jobs increased by 5,800. Construction reached another record high with a monthly addition of 500, while manufacturing gained 600 jobs over the month.

“Wisconsin continues to create jobs, with another record high in the construction industry as well as strong growth in manufacturing,” said DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek. “To provide for a workforce with the skills these and other industries need, Wisconsin continues to invest heavily in training, removing workforce barriers and promoting labor force participation through technical education, apprenticeship, and vocational rehabilitation.”

