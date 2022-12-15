Wisconsin State Fire Inspectors Association warns of fatal risks

Home burning down
Home burning down(WILX-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Christmas is around the corner, and with the use of open candles, plenty of cooking activity in kitchens and wood burning fireplaces lit up in many homes, the risks of potentially deadly fires is increasing dramatically,

The Wisconsin Fire Inspectors Association (WSFIA) urges residents to exercise extreme caution during the holiday season. There have been 51 fatalities due to civilian home fires in Wisconsin so far in 2022, up from a total of 40 fatalities in 2021. In 2020, there were 52 fatalities.

The WSFIA recommends the following to prevent tragedies from happening:

- Install smoke alarms inside and outside each sleeping area, and on every level of your home.

- Sleep with bedroom doors closed to prevent the spread of smoke and fire.

- Stay in the kitchen when cooking or baking. According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking is the number one cause of home fires.

- Develop and practice an escape plan with every person living on the premises. Without a home fire sprinkler system, home fires can become deadly in as little as two minutes.

At this point in time, the Wisconsin fire service is in crisis mode to prevent any further fire deaths.

