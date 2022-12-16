In 2021, judge warned of gay bar attacker’s shootout plans

Rev. Paula Stecker of the Christ the King Lutheran Church stands in front of a memorial set up...
Rev. Paula Stecker of the Christ the King Lutheran Church stands in front of a memorial set up outside Club Q following last week's mass shooting at the gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.(Thomas Peipert | AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A judge who dismissed a 2021 kidnapping case against the Colorado gay nightclub shooter warned last year that the defendant had been stockpiling weapons and planning a shootout, and needed mental health treatment or “it’s going to be so bad.”

The comments made by Judge Robin Chittum in August last year are contained in court documents obtained by The Associated Press. They add to the warning signs authorities had about Anderson Aldrich’s increasingly violent behavior prior to the Nov. 19 shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

Five people were killed and 17 wounded.

The judge’s comments came during a preliminary hearing on charges that Aldrich kidnapped their grandparents, and had previously been under a court seal that was lifted last week.

The 2021 charges against Aldrich — who had stockpiled explosives and allegedly spoke of plans to become the “next mass killer” before engaging in an armed standoff with SWAT teams — were thrown out during a four-minute hearing this past July at which the prosecution didn’t even argue to keep the case active.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saybre Graeff
Walmart employee charged with stealing thousands of dollars in cash, merchandise
As of 8 a.m. Thursday, over 70,000 customers in Wisconsin statewide did not have power services.
Power outages reported in Eau Claire, western Wisconsin
The winter storm warning has been downgraded to a winter weather advisory for our northwestern...
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Heavy snow showers give way to intermittent snow showers through the next few days
About 1/8th of Xcel Energy customers in Wisconsin experienced a power outage Thursday.
Xcel Energy working to restore power to over 30,000 customers Thursday
A 10-year-old charged as an adult in his mother's homicide made a court appearance Wednesday....
10-year-old accused of killing mom makes court appearance

Latest News

The Coast Guard said the incident is under investigation.
Woman found dead after falling overboard a cruise ship
The Coast Guard said the incident is under investigation.
Woman found dead after falling overboard a cruise ship
Images show the aftermath of shelling in Kryvyi Riha.
Russia launches major missile attack on Ukraine
Lt. Tabatha Merrell saw a young woman on the Falmouth Bridge bending over the railing, looking...
Officer dressed as Mrs. Claus saves woman’s life on her way home