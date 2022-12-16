Eau Claire County prepares, opens relief shelters

By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:53 PM CST
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County Emergency Management and City of Eau Claire officials are preparing for the possibility that relief locations may be needed over the weekend.

According to a media release from Eau Claire County, a number of locations are already open, a list and additional information can be found online HERE. It is expected that more will be added as details become available.

Eau Claire City-County Health Department reminds those who have been without power for four-hours or more, perishable food items should be discarded. A guide to what should be tossed out and what can be kept can be found online HERE.

2-1-1 offers information on resources to residents. You can call 2-1-1 from any cell phone or landline for assistance or visit the 2-1-1 Wisconsin website, HERE.

