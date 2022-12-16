EO Johnson raises money for the United Way, vice president loses bet

By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Dec. 15, 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One business is giving back after its vice president lost a bet.

Dave Johnson, Vice President of EO Johnson in Eau Claire, made a bet with his staff members that if they could raise $18,000 for the United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley, he would shave his head and wear a Chicago Bears jersey.

Johnson says this is the most money the office has raised in more than 25 years, and it’s a way to give back this holiday season.

“It goes to a great cause, the United Way. And there’s a lot of people out there not as fortunate as us, so really happy to do this. It’s a lot of fun and it’s festive and it’s holidays,” Dave Johnson, EO Johnson Vice President, said.

Johnson made a similar bet 16 years ago. He says EO Johnson and the United Way have been partnering for more than 40 years.

