Holidays bring risk of cyber attacks

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While many people are shopping online for gifts this year, an IT Specialist warns the holidays are a peak time for cyber attacks.

Josh Huhmann is an instructor at Chippewa Valley Technical College. He says there are some things you can do to increase your cyber security and avoid scams. For starters, don’t reuse the same password. instead, try using a password manager that will help generate and save unique passwords for every site.

You can also implement two step verification on all your accounts.

“In general at the holidays, we’re just, our guards down because it’s a time of year we’re looking to celebrate and not be paranoid. And but criminals are going to take advantage of that. You have to be cautious at the holidays as much as any other time of the year,” Josh Huhmann, CVTC IT Network Specialist Instructor, said.

Another piece of advice, be skeptical of emails or social media messages from people you don’t know because there could be links to fraudulent websites.

