Jane Fonda’s cancer is in remission 3 months after diagnosis

The two-time Oscar-winning actress and activist shared her health update with fans Thursday in...
The two-time Oscar-winning actress and activist shared her health update with fans Thursday in a blog post titled “Best Birthday Present Ever.”(HFPA Photographer)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Three months after announcing her diagnosis with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Jane Fonda said the cancer is in remission and she’s set to stop chemotherapy.

The two-time Oscar-winning actress and activist shared her health update with fans Thursday in a blog post titled “Best Birthday Present Ever.”

She turned 85 this week.

Fonda thanked those who prayed for her and sent her good wishes, saying she’s confident that played a role in her recovery.

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.

The American Cancer Society says it’s one of the most common types of cancer in the United States, making up about 4% of cases.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, over 70,000 customers in Wisconsin statewide did not have power services.
Power outages reported in Eau Claire, western Wisconsin
Saybre Graeff
Walmart employee charged with stealing thousands of dollars in cash, merchandise
The winter storm warning has been downgraded to a winter weather advisory for our northwestern...
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Heavy snow showers give way to intermittent snow showers through the next few days
About 1/8th of Xcel Energy customers in Wisconsin experienced a power outage Thursday.
Xcel Energy working to restore power to over 30,000 customers Thursday
A 10-year-old charged as an adult in his mother's homicide made a court appearance Wednesday....
10-year-old accused of killing mom makes court appearance

Latest News

In this image made from video provided by Russian Federal Security Service, WNBA star and...
‘From the bottom of my heart, thank you’: Brittney Griner releases statement after return from Russia
Lt. Tabatha Merrell saw a young woman on the Falmouth Bridge bending over the railing, looking...
Officer dressed as Mrs. Claus saves woman’s life on her way home
The still life (left), made in 1865, is one of only a handful of works that Cézanne dated, so...
Hidden portrait discovered behind Cézanne painting at Cincinnati Art Museum
YMCA Eau Claire
YMCA of the Chippewa Valley opens doors to community during power outages
FILE - Authorities said the child was playing at his home, about 800 meters from a lake from...
2-year-old survives being swallowed, spit out by hippo, police say