Man accused of attacking wife with Christmas tree when asked to help make dinner

Richard Atchison was arrested and charged after allegedly throwing a Christmas tree at his wife.
Richard Atchison was arrested and charged after allegedly throwing a Christmas tree at his wife.(Lake County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A man in Florida is facing charges after throwing a Christmas tree at his wife, according to the Fruitland Park Police Department.

The arrest report states Richard Atchison became angry when his wife asked for help making dinner Monday night.

They started arguing and Atchison told police he lost his temper when his wife allegedly slammed a spoon into hot food that splashed on his face.

He told his wife he was leaving, packed clothes and then walked out to his truck. According to the report, he came back inside since he had been drinking and told his wife to leave instead.

The arrest affidavit states she tried to leave but Atchison pushed her away from the door, so she went into the living room. That’s when Atchison allegedly picked up the Christmas tree and threw it at her.

Atchison’s wife went into the bedroom to separate herself from him and to call authorities for help, according to the arrest report.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, over 70,000 customers in Wisconsin statewide did not have power services.
Power outages reported in Eau Claire, western Wisconsin
Saybre Graeff
Walmart employee charged with stealing thousands of dollars in cash, merchandise
The winter storm warning has been downgraded to a winter weather advisory for our northwestern...
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Heavy snow showers give way to intermittent snow showers through the next few days
About 1/8th of Xcel Energy customers in Wisconsin experienced a power outage Thursday.
Xcel Energy working to restore power to over 30,000 customers Thursday
A 10-year-old charged as an adult in his mother's homicide made a court appearance Wednesday....
10-year-old accused of killing mom makes court appearance

Latest News

The two-time Oscar-winning actress and activist shared her health update with fans Thursday in...
Jane Fonda’s cancer is in remission 3 months after diagnosis
Starbucks workers are planning to strike Thursday.
Starbucks workers plan 3-day walkout at 100 US stores
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in...
Biden to talk expanded veterans benefits in Delaware
Fraud
About $1.6 million stolen in banking fraud scheme, police say; 3 arrested