Man accused of OWI 5th or 6th offense, operating over 100mph in Jackson County

Jason Twieg
Jason Twieg(COURTESY: JACKSON COUNTY JAIL)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is accused of a 5th of 6th OWI offense and operating over 100mph in Jackson County.

According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 12, 2022 around 11:37 p.m. a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle suspected of operating over  100mph on State Highway 95 in the Town of Curran.

The driver was identified at 37-year-old Jason Twieg of Appleton, Wis. The deputy saw signs of impairment and requested that Twieg participate in field sobriety testing. Twieg was arrested on the suspicion of driving impaired. Twieg was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Online court records show Twieg is facing charges of OWI (5th or 6th), General Alcohol Concentration Enhancer, bail jumping-felony, and bail jumping-felony.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saybre Graeff
Walmart employee charged with stealing thousands of dollars in cash, merchandise
As of 8 a.m. Thursday, over 70,000 customers in Wisconsin statewide did not have power services.
Power outages reported in Eau Claire, western Wisconsin
The winter storm warning has been downgraded to a winter weather advisory for our northwestern...
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Heavy snow showers give way to intermittent snow showers through the next few days
About 1/8th of Xcel Energy customers in Wisconsin experienced a power outage Thursday.
Xcel Energy working to restore power to over 30,000 customers Thursday
A 10-year-old charged as an adult in his mother's homicide made a court appearance Wednesday....
10-year-old accused of killing mom makes court appearance

Latest News

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State...
Neillsville woman accused of OWI 2nd offense with children in the vehicle
Product recall (Source: WAFB)
Wisconsin sausage shop recalls ham, bacon and pork products
YMCA Eau Claire
YMCA of the Chippewa Valley opens doors to community during power outages
Austin Vang appears in Eau Claire County Circuit Court during his homicide trial.
Eau Claire man found guilty of reckless homicide in 2021 shooting