Man accused of OWI 5th or 6th offense, operating over 100mph in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is accused of a 5th of 6th OWI offense and operating over 100mph in Jackson County.

According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 12, 2022 around 11:37 p.m. a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle suspected of operating over 100mph on State Highway 95 in the Town of Curran.

The driver was identified at 37-year-old Jason Twieg of Appleton, Wis. The deputy saw signs of impairment and requested that Twieg participate in field sobriety testing. Twieg was arrested on the suspicion of driving impaired. Twieg was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Online court records show Twieg is facing charges of OWI (5th or 6th), General Alcohol Concentration Enhancer, bail jumping-felony, and bail jumping-felony.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.