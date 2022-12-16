Neillsville woman accused of OWI 2nd offense with children in the vehicle

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Dec. 16, 2022, around 9:52 p.m. the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a vehicle run-off at Markgraff Road and Highway 12.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Neillsville, Wis woman is accused of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence 2nd offense with minor children in the vehicle.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Dec. 16, 2022, around 9:52 p.m. the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a vehicle run-off at Markgraff Road and Highway 12.

The media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post says a Trooper saw signs of impairment, and investigation, including standardized field sobriety tests, was conducted on the driver involved in the run-off. The driver, identified as 35-year-old Destinee Link of Neillsville, Wis., was arrested on the suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence 2nd offense with minor children in the vehicle. Link was taken to a hospital for an evidentiary test and then to the Eau Claire County Jail. The children, ages three and two months, were released to an adult family member.

Link is facing the recommended charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence 2nd offense with minor children and driver possessing open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.

