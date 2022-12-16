Stanley business rebuilds after being destroyed in tornado 1 year ago

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - One Stanley business is working to re-open soon after being one of the businesses destroyed in the tornado that roared through Stanley back in 2021.

Todd and Misty Wundrow own Wundrow’s Auto Repair Shop, and were actually home when the tornado struck their business exactly a year ago Thursday.

Other businesses and homes in the small city were also destroyed or heavily impacted by the tornado.

The Wundrow’s got the call that their business’ roof had been torn off. Hoping it was not true they went and surveyed the damage only to find that the business has been a total loss.

Over the course of the year, they rebuilt their business and now a year later they are getting ready to re-open shop.

In that journey, the Wundrow’s say they found some silver linings.

‘Things are looking up, our building is back and we are close to opening,” said Todd

“We were glad we weren’t around in the area for it, but we were still impacted. It was difficult and challenging,” said Misty

“You know, if you want it it will come back. What ever you have lost you will get it back,” said Todd.

“This community has been just so supportive of us, and we couldn’t appreciate it more than that. Just looking forward to continuing what we have been doing for the past ten years before the tornado,” said Misty.

They said they have gotten many calls about when they will re-open their auto repair shop, with which they want everyone to know they will re-open shortly after taking care of some technicalities.

