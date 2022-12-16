Suspect shot by vehicle’s owner in attempted carjacking, police say

Police in Michigan say 27-year-old Damon Lamar Currie has been arrested and is facing charges that include assault.(Eastpointe Police and Fire Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (Gray News) - Michigan police are investigating an attempted carjacking where a suspect ended up being shot.

According to the Eastpointe Police and Fire Department, officers were called regarding an attempted carjacking with shots being fired late Tuesday night.

The department said that the suspects involved approached a victim while he was parking his 2022 Dodge Charger Hellcat in a driveway that evening.

During the incident, the suspects and the vehicle’s owner, who has a concealed pistol license, exchanged gunfire.

The suspects then took off in a Chevy Impala, that returned as stolen, according to police.

Later, police said one of the suspects, identified as 27-year-old Damon Lamar Currie, checked into a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

However, as detectives were called Currie left the hospital.

Eastpointe detectives said they teamed up with other departments and tracked the stolen Impala along with finding Currie’s location.

According to authorities, Currie was arrested after leading police on a vehicle pursuit.

Search warrants were executed at a residence along with the stolen vehicle.

Police said evidence was recovered and Currie is facing charges that include assault with intent to murder.

Eastpointe detectives said they are continuing their search for the second suspect.

