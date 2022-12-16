SUV crashes head-on with horse and buggy; 2 hospitalized, authorities say

Authorities say two people were hurt after an SUV crashed into a horse and buggy in Indiana. (Source: WNDU)
By WNDU Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - Authorities in Indiana say two people were injured in a crash that involved an SUV and a horse and buggy.

According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a 2007 Buick Rainier was traveling south on County Road 43 Thursday when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a horse and buggy.

WNDU reports two women were in the buggy at the time of the crash. Police identified them as Marietta Bontrager, 57, and Martha Bontrager, 34, of Middlebury.

Authorities said Marietta Bontrager was flown to the hospital for a broken femur, facial fractures and lacerations. Martha Bontrager was also flown to the hospital for facial fractures and facial lacerations.

The sheriff’s office said the 55-year-old Buick driver was issued a citation for driving left of the center line and causing bodily injury.

There was no immediate word given regarding the horse’s condition.

