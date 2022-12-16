Van Orden prepares to join Congress, takes office Jan. 3

By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Congressman-elect for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, Derrick Van Orden, is gearing up to be sworn in to office.

Van Orden spent three weeks in Washington, D.C. setting up his office and training. Van Orden says he will do his best to represent everyone in the 3rd Congressional District, including those who didn’t vote for him in Nov.

Van Orden hopes to be on the Agriculture Committee.

“Wisconsin is the Dairy State, and we haven’t had someone representing the third District on the AG Committee for 26 years. So it’s incredibly important that in Washington, D.C., we have a voice for our dairymen, our beefers, guys raising our grain. We’re the world’s largest producer for cranberries. We’re the third for potatoes. We make a billion pounds more cheese than the next state and that’s California,” Van Orden said.

Van Orden takes office on Jan. 3. The seat is currently held by Ron Kind who did not run for re-election.

