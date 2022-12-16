Warming shelters opening for Eau Claire County community members

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Warming shelters are opening for Eau Claire County community members Thursday.

Spaces are now open for Eau Claire County community members without power to warm up and charge their devices.

A warming shelter is open at Eau Claire North High School located on Piedmont Road.

People in Augusta can go to the fire department on Industrial Drive.

If you need assistance getting to the shelters, you can call 2-1-1.

At 4:00 p.m. Xcel Energy gave an update in a media release. According to the 4:00 p.m. media release from Xcel Energy, more than 1,200 field crews, employees, contractors and support staff from eight states are working in the area as part of the effort to get the power back on.

The media release from Xcel Energy says since Thursday morning, around 30,000 customers had experienced an outage. Because of damage to the electric system and the potential for more wind, snow and ice, work to restore service to customers is likely to last into Saturday.

