Warming shelters opening for Eau Claire County community members

(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Warming shelters are opening for Eau Claire County community members Thursday.

Spaces are now open for Eau Claire County community members without power to warm up and charge their devices.

A warming shelter is open at Eau Claire North High School located on Piedmont Road.

People in Augusta can go to the fire department on Industrial Drive.

If you need assistance getting to the shelters, you can call 2-1-1.

At 4:00 p.m. Xcel Energy gave an update in a media release. According to the 4:00 p.m. media release from Xcel Energy, more than 1,200 field crews, employees, contractors and support staff from eight states are working in the area as part of the effort to get the power back on.

The media release from Xcel Energy says since Thursday morning, around 30,000 customers had experienced an outage. Because of damage to the electric system and the potential for more wind, snow and ice, work to restore service to customers is likely to last into Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saybre Graeff
Walmart employee charged with stealing thousands of dollars in cash, merchandise
The winter storm warning has been downgraded to a winter weather advisory for our northwestern...
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Heavy snow showers give way to intermittent snow showers through the next few days
As of 8 a.m. Thursday, over 70,000 customers in Wisconsin statewide did not have power services.
Power outages reported in Eau Claire, western Wisconsin
Jordan Foreman
High-speed chase exceeding 120mph in Buffalo County ends in arrest
About 1/8th of Xcel Energy customers in Wisconsin experienced a power outage Thursday.
Xcel Energy working to restore power to over 30,000 customers Thursday

Latest News

Wundorw's Auto Repair Shop rebuilt a year after being destroyed in tornado.
Stanley business rebuilds after being destroyed in tornado 1 year ago
Jake Rubenzer using Mammoth snow sweeper to clear up sidewalks for a client
Snow cleaning business keeping up with demand in Eau Claire
Winter Weather Reaches Western Wisconsin
Winter Weather Reaches Western Wisconsin
Rebuilding 1 Year After Stanley Tornado
Rebuilding 1 Year After Stanley Tornado