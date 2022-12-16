Xcel Energy restores power to nearly 90% of customers after winter storm

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Xcel Energy says they have restored power to nearly 90% of customers after a winter storm.

According to a media release from Xcel Energy, with the help of more than 1,600 employees, contractors and support staff from eight states, nearly 90% of customers impacted by the winter storm the past two days have had their power restored. Crews restored power to about 64,000 customers with an estimated 9,300 remaining without power.

As crews continue their work, customers can check the Xcel Energy outage map for estimated restoration times as they’re available.

According to a media release from Xcel Energy, Xcel Energy expects that service will be restored to most customers Friday evening. However, given the extent of the damage, particularly in the Hayward and Rice Lake areas, Xcel Energy anticipates having all customers who can accept service restored by Saturday evening.

STORM UPDATE 1:40 p.m.: We expect to have power restored by Saturday evening to all customers affected by recent heavy snow damage in Wisconsin, as long as their home or business does not have damage prevening them from accepting service. Learn more: https://t.co/vBtmq91NDJ. pic.twitter.com/DE2ZJ94CAh — Xcel Energy WI (@XcelEnergyWI) December 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.