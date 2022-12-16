Xcel Energy restores power to nearly 90% of customers after winter storm

As crews continue their work, customers can check the Xcel Energy outage map for estimated restoration times as they’re available.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Xcel Energy says they have restored power to nearly 90% of customers after a winter storm.

According to a media release from Xcel Energy, with the help of more than 1,600 employees, contractors and support staff from eight states, nearly 90% of customers impacted by the winter storm the past two days have had their power restored. Crews restored power to about 64,000 customers with an estimated 9,300 remaining without power.

According to a media release from Xcel Energy, Xcel Energy expects that service will be restored to most customers Friday evening. However, given the extent of the damage, particularly in the Hayward and Rice Lake areas, Xcel Energy anticipates having all customers who can accept service restored by Saturday evening.

