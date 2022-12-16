YMCA of the Chippewa Valley opens doors to community during power outages

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is opening its doors to community members affected by the widespread power outages across western Wisconsin as a result of a long-lasting winter storm that has piled up several inches of snow and ice this week.

The Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire YMCA locations are providing space for anyone who needs a warm place to sit, take a hot shower, have a cup of coffee or a place to charge devices Friday. Additionally, the YMCA locations are offering space for swimming, playing or exercising free of charge regardless of YMCA membership.

The Chippewa Falls YMCA is open Friday until 7 p.m., while the Eau Claire YMCA will be open until 9 p.m. Community members will need to bring a photo ID, towels, chargers and any other items they would need. Non-members can access either YMCA for free on Friday.

You can find times for open swimming, open gym and group exercise schedules on the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.