YMCA of the Chippewa Valley opens doors to community during power outages

YMCA locations in Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire are open Friday free of charge as power outages persist in western Wisconsin.
YMCA Eau Claire
YMCA Eau Claire
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is opening its doors to community members affected by the widespread power outages across western Wisconsin as a result of a long-lasting winter storm that has piled up several inches of snow and ice this week.

The Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire YMCA locations are providing space for anyone who needs a warm place to sit, take a hot shower, have a cup of coffee or a place to charge devices Friday. Additionally, the YMCA locations are offering space for swimming, playing or exercising free of charge regardless of YMCA membership.

The Chippewa Falls YMCA is open Friday until 7 p.m., while the Eau Claire YMCA will be open until 9 p.m. Community members will need to bring a photo ID, towels, chargers and any other items they would need. Non-members can access either YMCA for free on Friday.

You can find times for open swimming, open gym and group exercise schedules on the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley website.

