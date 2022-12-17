Chalice of Mercy donations for Ukraine

By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - One Chippewa Falls charity is sending donations to those in need in Ukraine.

Chalice of Mercy kicked off the donation collection on Nov. 14 to give aid to the homeless, wounded, and elderly in Ukraine. Friday, several trucks delivered supplies collected at area parishes to Chalice of Mercy. So far, Chalice of Mercy has sent more than 460 pallets of supplies to Ukraine valued at more than $21 million.

The shipments include medical supplies and equipment, over-the-counter medicines and hygiene items, clothing, and baby supplies.

“It’s a lot of stuff and it gives us great joy to be collecting these things for this beautiful mission. But it also makes us really sad that these kinds of things are needed so desperately by the suffering people of Ukraine,” Christopher Ruff, Office for Ministries and Social Concerns Director, said.

Once the supplies arrive in Ukraine, Chalice of Mercy volunteers will receive and distribute the supplies to Ukrainians in need.

