Fall Creek Track Star Signs Letter of Intent

By Philip Choroser
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Fall Creek Cross Country and Track star Jenna Anders has signed her letter of intent to continue her athletic career at Winona State.

At the 2022 State Track and Field Meet, Anders earned bronze medal honors in the 800 Meters, while also adding a fifth place finish in the 1600 meters. A four time State Cross Country qualifier as well, Anders’s best showing was a third place finish in 2020.

