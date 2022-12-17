Medical professionals advise everyone to take safety measures as extreme cold is forecasted for the region

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Single digit highs and negative lows are in the forecast.

“That old myth that everybody heard about how you lose most of your temperature through your head, that’s not true. We lose temperature where ever we’re exposed,” said Robin Shultz, RN. She is the Emergency Services Director for HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Hospital.

She said the emergency room has seen many patients come in for cold related illness and injury in recent weeks.

“A small exposure outside, we can drop our temperatures really quickly,” said Shultz

Dr. Liz Husted, a family physician with Mayo Clinic Health System, said to watch out for hypothermia. It’s an experience she said can result in more than the shivers and mental status change among other things.

“As it becomes more severe it makes it more difficult to for bodily processes to occur and you’re at risk for heart arrhythmia,” said Dr. Husted.

She also said to keep an eye out for frostbite as red patches of the skin are a major flag to look out for.

“Once you start seeing signs of tissue death like blackened skin, that’s irreversible,” said Dr. Husted.

The cold is especially dangerous for those with respiratory issues, since breathing cold air is already hard to do.

“Often times cold air can make it really difficult for individuals to breathe,” said Dr. Husted.

There are some places to turn to so no one is left out in the cold.

The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley opened its doors to non-members Friday in wake of power outages brought on by the recent winter storm.

“We want to make sure that organizationally we can respond to those sort of situations,” said Derek White, the CEO of YMCA of the Chippewa Valley.

He said he is trying to figure out how to assist in helping those in need of warmth in the coming days.

“And on going as we experience a drop in temperatures, that is something that the YMCA wants to play a part in,” said White.

Shultz said it is important to look out for one another.

“I think we all need to take care of each other. It’s a sense of community. We should be checking on our neighbors,” said Shultz.

She also added to remember to take your time when shoveling snow, or if you had a cardiac event in the past to ask for help.

Also to watch your step as there will be slick spots.

Medical experts advise everyone to keep up to date on their vaccinations and constantly wash their hands, because the cold weather weakens the immune system, raising the risk of contracting a respiratory disease.

