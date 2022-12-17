No one hurt in Eau Claire duplex fire Friday night

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one was hurt in a structure fire in Eau Claire late Friday night.

The Eau Claire Fire Department said they were called to a fire at a duplex on the 1000 block of Zephyr Hill Avenue at 10:13 p.m. Friday.

According to a release, crews arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the garage of the duplex. The residents of the home had already evacuated on their own. The fire was kept to one side of the duplex and put out. The cause of the fire is not known. The Fire Department estimates that the fire, smoke and efforts to extinguish the fire resulted in about $100,000 worth of damage.

Assisting the Fire Department were the Eau Claire Police Department, Eau Claire 911 Communication Center and Xcel Energy.

