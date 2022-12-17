Police: Man causes crash, attacks driver because ‘devil took over’

Police say that Jesse Scott admitted to crashing into the Dodge Durango because he “stopped...
Police say that Jesse Scott admitted to crashing into the Dodge Durango because he “stopped listening to God.”(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 1:34 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Police say a man is in custody for allegedly crashing into another car intentionally and choking the driver after “the devil took over.”

On Thursday around 6 p.m., Goodyear police received a 911 call from a man who said he was involved in a crash with another driver who was attacking him.

Officers responded to the scene and detained a man, later identified as 36-year-old Jesse Michael Scott.

Police say that Scott admitted to crashing his Dodge Charger into the Dodge Durango because “the devil took over his body” and he “stopped listening to God.”

The impact caused the Durango to spin out with the driver, his 1-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter still inside.

According to police and court filings, Scott then attacked the man in the Durango after the crash and choked him to “expel the demons from inside” until he started to lose consciousness.

The man was able to break free from Scott’s attack and get help from witnesses in the area.

Scott was injured from fighting with the man and other witnesses, police said. He was taken to a hospital and released several hours later.

According to court documents, Scott told police during an additional interview that his name was now Jesus and he was having bad thoughts in his head for several days.

He told officers, according to police, that he couldn’t tell if the voices he was hearing in his head were his thoughts.

Scott was charged with one count of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saybre Graeff
Walmart employee charged with stealing thousands of dollars in cash, merchandise
As of 8 a.m. Thursday, over 70,000 customers in Wisconsin statewide did not have power services.
Power outages reported in Eau Claire, western Wisconsin
The winter storm warning has been downgraded to a winter weather advisory for our northwestern...
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Heavy snow showers give way to intermittent snow showers through the next few days
Product recall (Source: WAFB)
Wisconsin sausage shop recalls ham, bacon and pork products
About 1/8th of Xcel Energy customers in Wisconsin experienced a power outage Thursday.
Xcel Energy working to restore power to over 30,000 customers Thursday

Latest News

Two students were killed and two other teens were wounded in a shooting near a high school,...
2 teens killed outside Chicago high school
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media
The suspect conspired to kill dozens involved with the Jan. 6 investigation, according to court...
Records: Capitol rioter plotted to kill federal agents
Hospital systems around the country are rolling out fees for some messages that patients send...
Want to email your doctor? You may be charged for that