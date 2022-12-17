SportScene 13 for Friday, December 16th (Part 1)

By JD Danielson
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Fourth-ranked Eau Claire Memorial boys’ hockey hosts Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha co-op.

Plus, tons of both boys’ and girls’ prep basketball action across the Chippewa Valley.

In boys action, River Falls takes on Memorial, New Richmond travels to North, Regis faces Bloomer, and Clayton takes on New Auburn.

In girls action, Clayton once again faces New Auburn, and Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau travels to Altoona.

Finally, in collegiate women’s hoops, UW-Stout travels to Cornell in Iowa.

