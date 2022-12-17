Wisconsin DNR asks anglers to prevent spread of aquatic invasive species

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and UW-Extension are offering tips to ice fishermen to prevent the spread of invasive species this winter.

Although aquatic invasive species are already in Wisconsin’s waterways, anglers can take steps to reduce their transmission.

Invasive species are non-native plants, animals and diseases that often lead to ecological, environmental and economic harm. Aquatic invasive species can kill off native plants and animals and worsen the quality of boating and fishing.

The DNR says that curly-leaf pondweed and Eurasian watermilfoil are two common aquatic invasive species that live under the ice. Starry stonewort, a plant-like algae, can exist on plants yanked up through the ice or in the mud that can come to the surface if disturbed by ice fishermen. The larvae of invasive snails and mussels can be present in the water and mud during the winter.

Minnows should only be bought from a licensed Wisconsin bait dealer to prevent the spread of diseases, like Viral Hemorrhagic Septicemia. Up to two gallons of water can be kept for minnows as long as they will be used in the same waterbody or if no lake or river water from the fishing site is added. Dead bait cannot be frozen or refrigerated, according to the DNR.

Ice anglers should keep in mind the following rules to slow the spread of invasive species:

Inspect boats, trailers and ice fishing equipment for aquatic plants, animals and mud

Remove all attached plants and animals

Drain water from buckets and containers

Don’t move live fish away from a waterbody

Dispose of old bait in the trash

More information about invasive species can be found on the DNR’s aquatic invasive species webpage.

