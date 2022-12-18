Hope Gospel Mission hosts Community Christmas Dinner

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members across the Chippewa Valley were invited to Hope Gospel Mission for their annual Community Christmas Dinner.

The dinner is an annual event, hosted by the non-profit for over 20 years. With the help of over 30 volunteers, they were ready to serve dinner to 500 people.

Hope Gospel Mission Administrative Assistant, Evening Snow, says they’re happy to give back to their community.

“We just believe that the greatest feeling is to be able to help people and giving back. And so there’s so many people that are hurting, so many people that need a family in this community. And it’s just our way of extending that love,” Snow said.

The organization funds this event and others through donations from the community. Donations can be made on their website.

