Hope Gospel Mission hosts Community Christmas Dinner

Community members were served a holiday meal thanks to Hope Gospel Mission
By Melanie Walleser
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members across the Chippewa Valley were invited to Hope Gospel Mission for their annual Community Christmas Dinner.

The dinner is an annual event, hosted by the non-profit for over 20 years. With the help of over 30 volunteers, they were ready to serve dinner to 500 people.

Hope Gospel Mission Administrative Assistant, Evening Snow, says they’re happy to give back to their community.

“We just believe that the greatest feeling is to be able to help people and giving back. And so there’s so many people that are hurting, so many people that need a family in this community. And it’s just our way of extending that love,” Snow said.

The organization funds this event and others through donations from the community. Donations can be made on their website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Product recall (Source: WAFB)
Wisconsin sausage shop recalls ham, bacon and pork products
Saybre Graeff
Walmart employee charged with stealing thousands of dollars in cash, merchandise
As of Friday morning, over 30,000 western Wisconsin power customers were still without service.
Power outages continue into 2nd day for thousands in northwestern Wisconsin
Discover Ice Fishing Kearney brought out experienced ice fishers as well as those who are just...
Invasive species in Wisconsin waters threaten environment
Wausau native Grace Stanke at a Miss America competition.
Wausau native Grace Stanke wins Miss America

Latest News

UW Eau Claire graduates walk the stage and receive their diplomas.
UW-Eau Claire celebrates Fall 2022 graduates
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (12/17/22)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (12/17/22)
hope gospel dinner
Hope Gospel Mission Hosts Community Dinner
uwec commencement
UW-Eau Claire Holds Commencement