UW-Eau Claire celebrates Fall 2022 graduates

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire held two commencement ceremonies today for their most recent graduates.

The newest members of Blugold alumni walked the stage and got their diplomas, while family and friends packed into Zorn arena to cheer them on.

The graduates expressed excitement for the celebration.

“After four and a half years. I’m very excited to be graduating. It’s been such a great experience,” Daniel Modl said.

“I am so excited. Yes. Not excited to be done. It’s sad to see an end to this. But I think it’s exciting to see like how much has happened in the past two and a half years to get me here,” Elianna Zimmerman said.

For some in the cohort of nearly seven hundred student, graduation is just the start of their journey in higher education.

“I’m in the process of applying to graduate school for counseling psychology. I’ve got two interviews so far, hoping for another two from the schools I’ve applied to, but a lot of my professors are just happy that we’re getting interviews,” Modl said.

Meanwhile, others are set to head out into the working world.

“I’ve applied to couple positions out in out East in D.C. and I’m waiting to hear back from them. I got a couple of interviews coming up, which is really good, but right now it’s just kind of being myself and living my best life,” Alex Kvalheim said.

Before they go, the graduates had some words of wisdom they learned during their time at UW-Eau Claire.

“Find something you like to do it and just do it. Make it happen no matter the cost. It’s silly to go into a school thinking I’m going to do school 24/7. You have to find that thing that breaks up your school life and makes you happy,” Kvalheim said.

“Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there. You’re going to try new things. You’re going to fail sometimes. But once you find not only what you’re passionate about, but other people who are passionate about that as well, you’re going to develop some of the best friendships you can and that is what’s going to make your college career,” Alex Jaeger said.

No matter where the future leads these graduates, they will always be a part of the Blugold family.

