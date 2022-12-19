American Red Cross Holiday Blood Drive to be held in Altoona

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A blood drive in Altoona is scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

According to the American Red Cross, the Red Cross Northwest Chapter Board of Directors Holiday Blood Drive is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. at the American Red Cross-Northwest Chapter Headquarters located at 3728 Spooner Avenue in Altoona.

The American Red Cross says to make an appointment, you can visit the American Red Cross website and enter the sponsor code “NWBoard.” You can also make an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767 or by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Long-sleeved T-Shirts may be available for those who donate Dec. 16-Jan. 2, however, the quantity is limited, according to the American Red Cross.

