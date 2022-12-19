Direct flights to Fort Myers from Chippewa Valley Regional Airport begin Monday

Fort Myers is one of three seasonal destinations offered by Sun Country Airlines out of the CVRA.
Sun Country Offers Flights Out of CVRA
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport will begin offering non-stop flights to Fort Myers, Fla. starting Monday.

The seasonal flights will continue until April 17, 2023 when service will switch.

“Starting today, travelers in our region have non-stop access to southwestern Florida, a highly-requested destination among travelers,” Charity Zich, Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Director, said.

The seasonal flight offerings were announced when Sun Country Airlines took over service at the airport. Other seasonal service destinations include Orlando, Fla. and Las Vegas, Nev.

Ticketing information is available at suncountry.com or by calling 651-905-2737. For more information about the airport, visit chippewavalleyairport.com.

