Green Waste Facility opens for storm cleanup, annual Merry Mulch

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Green Waste Facility is set to open Monday.

According to a media release from the City of Eau Claire, in effort to help accommodate storm cleanup, the Green Waste Facility on Jeffers Road is scheduled to open beginning Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 and is scheduled to remain open through Jan. 31, 2023 for the annual Merry Mulch tree recycling program. The site is scheduled to be open during daylight hours, at no cost.

The media release from the City of Eau Claire says items should be free of debris. Trees should be free of all decorations and lights. No tree bags will be accepted. No attendant will be on duty to help with unloading.

Information about size restrictions and what items are accepted at the City of Eau Claire’s Green Waste Facility is available on the City of Eau Claire’s website, HERE.

