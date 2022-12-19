Green Waste Facility opens for storm cleanup, annual Merry Mulch

According to a media release from the City of Eau Claire, in effort to help accommodate storm...
According to a media release from the City of Eau Claire, in effort to help accommodate storm cleanup, the Green Waste Facility on Jeffers Road is scheduled to open beginning Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 .(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Green Waste Facility is set to open Monday.

According to a media release from the City of Eau Claire, in effort to help accommodate storm cleanup, the Green Waste Facility on Jeffers Road is scheduled to open beginning Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 and is scheduled to remain open through Jan. 31, 2023 for the annual Merry Mulch tree recycling program. The site is scheduled to be open during daylight hours, at no cost.

The media release from the City of Eau Claire says items should be free of debris. Trees should be free of all decorations and lights. No tree bags will be accepted. No attendant will be on duty to help with unloading.

Information about size restrictions and what items are accepted at the City of Eau Claire’s Green Waste Facility is available on the City of Eau Claire’s website, HERE.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Product recall (Source: WAFB)
Wisconsin sausage shop recalls ham, bacon and pork products
Saybre Graeff
Walmart employee charged with stealing thousands of dollars in cash, merchandise
Discover Ice Fishing Kearney brought out experienced ice fishers as well as those who are just...
Invasive species in Wisconsin waters threaten environment
"Heavy metals" have been reportedly found in some dark chocolate including Hershey's and Trader...
Study: Heavy metals found in some dark chocolate, including Hershey’s and Trader Joe’s
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
N. Korea fires ballistic missile into waters off east coast

Latest News

Carrie Herbst
Woman sentenced for fatal 2021 wrong-way crash on I-94 in Monroe County
Sun Country Offers Flights Out of CVRA
Direct flights to Fort Myers from Chippewa Valley Regional Airport begin Monday
Skywarn 13 Weather - 12/19/2022
AG Chat with Kristin Smith
AG Chat with Kristin Smith - 12/19/2022