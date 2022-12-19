Independence man brings holiday cheer with complex light display

INDEPENDENCE, Wis. (WEAU) - A full time attorney works throughout the year to build on a Christmas light show display he started over a decade ago.

“We started with a static display. That was about 12 years ago,” said Rick Schaumberg, an attorney who works as a court commissioner in 7 towns. “I saw this video on the Internet, where the music play the lights went with the music and I said, I want to try that.”

Rick programs the massive light display at his and his wife Cher’s Independence home using the software Light-O-Rama.

“So the first thing I got to do is buy the songs, I got to buy the license rights to the song,” said Rick. He works through everyone line of code to coordinate what light does what.”I take every song, I break it down into seconds, and I break the seconds down into 1/20ths.”

The programming is precise and takes a lot of time to code according to Rick.

“Each one of the bulbs has a chip in it. And so I’m able with that software, to take one of those 1,320 bulbs, make it go on, flash, fade.”

Cher said visitors from all over the Western Wisconsin region would come and stop by to look in awe of the lights.

“Some will come and watch two, three songs and go, because it’s like what? About an hour show,” said Cher.

The matrix of 1,320 bulbs Rick programs plays to half of the 24 song playlist that plays on 91.2FM.

“I only have about half the songs programed on the matrix because it takes so long to sequence a song.

And that precision is what helps make the display, which takes up the front and side of the home, work.

“They all got to work together, they don’t work together its not the same show. There’s no light that goes on out there unless we say it goes on.”

Rick also wanted to make his display inclusive, thinking about the Spanish-speakers in the community.

“We have some Spanish people in our area, and he put on Feliz Navidad, so they love it, they understand it.”

Over the years, his mission is to out do the previous one.

“You got to keep getting better. What ever you did last year, you got to do something better this year.”

Cher cannot believe Rick pulls it off with his busy schedule, but is impressed with the need to bring holiday joy to anyone who wants to roll by the house.

“When he started this, now it’s getting pretty big, he has a lot with law, and I ask him “why are you doing this?” it’s a lot of stress. After he’s shut down working law, he’s programming. It takes him forever. He says “well, if it makes someone happy then it’s all worth it.”

The Schaumbergs have been offered money in the past but decline the gesture. They were even asked why not have a donation box, but Rick said the purpose of the display is solely to be enjoyed. He wanted to avoid anyone feeling pressure to donate anything if they stop by to enjoy the display.

One thing they both ask of everyone is to, if they feel compelled to, is to spread the holiday joy and help out anyone in need.

