Packers release WR Sammy Watkins ahead of Monday night game

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (11) warms up prior to the start of an NFL...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (11) warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)(Stacy Bengs | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers have reportedly released wide receiver Sammy Watkins ahead of Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting.

Watkins joined the Packers ahead of the 2022 season, with hopes of providing veteran leadership in a young wide receiver room. His second game against the Bears provided his best game of the season, catching three passes for 93 yards. In that game, he suffered a hamstring injury and missed the next four games.

With Romeo Doubs expected to return to the Packers Monday night, Green Bay now has four receivers ahead of Watkins on the depth chart. Watkins doesn’t have a catch in the last three games and hasn’t been targeted in the last two games. He finishes with 206 yards and 13 receptions in nine games with Green Bay.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Product recall (Source: WAFB)
Wisconsin sausage shop recalls ham, bacon and pork products
Saybre Graeff
Walmart employee charged with stealing thousands of dollars in cash, merchandise
Discover Ice Fishing Kearney brought out experienced ice fishers as well as those who are just...
Invasive species in Wisconsin waters threaten environment
This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former...
Former Bengals offensive analyst died of chronic alcohol abuse at 38, coroner says
"Heavy metals" have been reportedly found in some dark chocolate including Hershey's and Trader...
Study: Heavy metals found in some dark chocolate, including Hershey’s and Trader Joe’s

Latest News

McDonell and Osseo-Fairchild face off for a prep basketball double-header
SportScene 13 for Saturday, December 17th
SportScene 13 - Saturday (12/17/22)
Jenna Anders signs her letter of intent.
Fall Creek Track Star Signs Letter of Intent
Jenna Anders
SportScene 13 Friday PART 2