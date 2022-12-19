Racine man accused of hacking Ring doorbell accounts, livestreaming swatting calls

Ring doorbell surveillance cam
Ring doorbell surveillance cam(FOX5)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Racine man is one of two defendants accused of hacking people’s Ring doorbell accounts and using them to livestream the police response to fake calls on social media.

Homes across the U.S. were used in the “swatting” scheme, including Illinois, Michigan, California, Florida, Georgia, Montana, Texas, and Virginia. The swatting calls took place over a one-week period in 2020.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges Kya Christian Nelson, 21, of Racine, and James Thomas Andrew McCarthy, 20, of Charlotte, N.C., obtained the user names and passwords of some Yahoo! email accounts and figured out which people used the same email address and password for Ring doorbell accounts.

Nelson, who went by the hacker name “ChumLul,” and McCarthy, who went by “Aspertaine,” would make phony emergency calls to law enforcement agencies where those people lived and shared the video and audio of the responses. Sometimes they would taunt and threaten the responding agencies through the doorbell’s speaker.

Nelson is behind bars in Kentucky in an unrelated case. He’s charged with conspiracy to intentionally access computers without authorization, two counts of intentionally accessing without authorization a computer, and two counts of aggravated identity theft.

McCarthy was arrested last week in Arizona on the same conspiracy charge.

Each one faces a minimum of 5 years in prison if convicted on the conspiracy charge. Aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory 2-year consecutive sentence.

The FBI issued a public service announcement after those swatting calls in 2020 urging people to use complex passwords and enable two-factor authentication on their smart home devices and to not use the same password more than once.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Product recall (Source: WAFB)
Wisconsin sausage shop recalls ham, bacon and pork products
Carrie Herbst
Woman sentenced for fatal 2021 wrong-way crash on I-94 in Monroe County
This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former...
Former Bengals offensive analyst died of chronic alcohol abuse at 38, coroner says
Saybre Graeff
Walmart employee charged with stealing thousands of dollars in cash, merchandise
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times

Latest News

Dangerous winter weather will have major impacts on holiday travel.
WINTER STORM WATCH: A dangerous trio of snow, strong winds and arctic cold to impact holiday travel
Lake Hallie Village Board
Referendum questions on spring ballot for Village of Lake Hallie voters
SportScene 13 Monday
SportScene 13 Monday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Last Week's Storm Impacting Winter Activities
Last Week's Storm Impacting Winter Activities