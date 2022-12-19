Tilden Fire Department responds to house fire Sunday, no one hurt

TILDEN, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is reported to be hurt after a structure fire in Tilden Sunday evening.

According to the Tilden Fire Department, the Tilden Fire Department was called to a house fire located on 110th Street, behind Tilden Town Hall at 10:55 p.m. Sunday. The Tilden Fire Department was on scene until 9:30 a.m. Monday morning putting out hot spots.

The Tilden Fire Department says the home is a total loss. The family was able to get out safely, and no injuries were reported. The fire is believed to have started in the basement. The cause of the fire is not yet identified but is believed to be electrical.

Assisting the Tilden Fire Department with this fire included Eagle Point, Howard and Bloomer Fire Departments.

