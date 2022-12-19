Trial to begin in January for Antigo man charged with mother’s murder

Derek Goplin, 38
Derek Goplin, 38(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - A trial is scheduled to begin next month for the 39-year-old Antigo man charged with his mother’s death.

Derek Goplin is charged with killing his mother on Halloween 2021. Her body was found the next day during a welfare check by police. Police said Susan Reese, 63, died of stab wounds.

Officers conducted a sweep of the home, finding a folding knife with blood and hair on it. They also noted the victim had defensive wounds.

Goplin is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless injury and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Goplin was arrested three days after Reese’s death in Racine County.

A two-week trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 30.

