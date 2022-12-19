Wisconsin DNR to host First Day Hikes on New Year’s Day

(WYMT)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 2023 is right around the corner, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants Wisconsinites to kick off the new year in nature.

The DNR is hosting First Day Hikes at Wisconsin state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas throughout the state this upcoming Jan. 1, 2023.

“Starting the new year by getting outside and being active is refreshing not only for our bodies but also our minds,” DNR Parks and Recreation Management Director Steven Schmelzer.

Some of the hikes are one to three miles long and are guided by property naturalists or local experts. Other hikes are self-guided, and property staff may offer maps and recommendations for those adventures.

The DNR reminds Wisconsinites to wear warm clothing, hats, gloves and warm boots or insulated hiking shoes.

First Day Hikes are free, but a Wisconsin state park admission sticker or a state trails pass may be required. The DNR says free admission passes may be available at local libraries.

Some properties will have warming shelters open and bonfires with hot chocolate and other refreshments. The DNR asked hikers to check with the property to see what activities are available.

Most of the events will have hiking and snowshoeing options, and some trails will be groomed for cross-country skiing. Check with the property to see if snowshoe rentals or outdoor wheelchairs are available and for information on universally accessible trail conditions.

First Day Hikes scheduled:

  • Buckhorn State Park
  • Devil’s Lake State Park
  • Interstate Park
  • Kettle Moraine State Forest – Lapham Peak
  • Kettle Moraine State Forest – Pike Lake
  • Kettle Moraine State Forest – Southern Unit
  • MacKenzie Center
  • Mirror Lake State Park
  • Newport State Park
  • Peninsula State Park
  • Point Beach State Forest
  • Red Cedar State Trail
  • Richard Bong State Recreation Area
  • Roche-A-Cri State Park
  • Straight Lake State Park
  • Whitefish Dunes State Park

Those interested in attending a First Day Hike can search for the event on the DNR’s event calendar for more information.

