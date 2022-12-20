Altoona High School students get a taste of Japan

Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Students at Altoona High School got a taste of international cuisine Tuesday.

The “Tasting Japan” Tour made a stop in Altoona Tuesday, and gave students the opportunity to learn about the country’s different foods. “Tasting Japan” is a class hosted by a second-generation Japanese chef who is professionally trained as a sushi chef.

Students got to learn the recipe, culture and history that goes into creating a Japanese dumpling dish.

Chef John Sugimura said in part quote, “It’s important to give kids authentic food with authentic ingredients. From someone that’s properly trained so they can have food that tells a great story. Japanese food doesn’t really contribute to childhood obesity. Japanese food is pure, pristine. What you see is what you get. No cheese, no fat.”

Chef John Sugimura says the “Tasting Japan” Tour is being held to celebrate him preparing and serving his 1 millionth dumpling. That number now sits at more than 1,015,000 and counting.

