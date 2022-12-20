Altoona homicide suspects plead not guilty

Tracey Clark(left) Brandon Gaston(right)
Tracey Clark(left) Brandon Gaston(right)(COURTESY: EAU CLAIRE COUNTY JAIL)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people charged with homicide after an Altoona man was found dead in April plead not guilty.

Dec. 20, 2022 court documents show 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Ill. enters not guilty pleas. Dec. 20, 2022 court documents also show 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona enters not guilty pleas.

Clark and Gaston were charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse, both as a party to a crime, in Eau Claire County Circuit Court.

The Altoona Police Department said in July that 79-year-old Dennis Schattie of Altoona was found dead in the Rock River in Rockford on April 12. A release from the Rockford Police Department said that the body was found laying on rocks near Fordam Dam, submerged in the water. An autopsy determined the death was suspicious due to the injuries the man suffered. WIFR in Rockford first reported on April 12 that the body was recovered by the Rockford Fire Department.

In April, Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken described the investigation as “complex” and that the case involved multiple jurisdictions. In July, the Altoona Police Department named both Clark and Gaston as suspects in the case. The July release indicated the homicide took place in the City of Altoona and that “numerous” evidence items had been collected. Police described the homicide as “financially-motivated.”

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dangerous winter weather will have major impacts on holiday travel.
WINTER STORM WATCH: A dangerous trio of snow, strong winds and arctic cold to impact holiday travel
Carrie Herbst
Woman sentenced for fatal 2021 wrong-way crash on I-94 in Monroe County
This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former...
Former Bengals offensive analyst died of chronic alcohol abuse at 38, coroner says
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Tilden house fire
Tilden Fire Department responds to house fire Sunday, no one hurt

Latest News

The in-person exams are being canceled to allow students to safely travel for the holidays,...
UWEC cancels in-person final exams
Dangerous winter weather will have major impacts on holiday travel.
WINTER STORM WATCH: A dangerous trio of snow, strong winds and arctic cold to impact holiday travel
Xcel Energy says they are ready to respond to any electric outages that may occur during the...
Xcel Energy prepared for another winter storm, offers safety tips
AG Chat with Bob Bosold - 12/20/2022
AG Chat with Bob Bosold - 12/20/2022