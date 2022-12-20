Altoona homicide suspects plead not guilty

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people charged with homicide after an Altoona man was found dead in April plead not guilty.

Dec. 20, 2022 court documents show 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Ill. enters not guilty pleas. Dec. 20, 2022 court documents also show 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona enters not guilty pleas.

Clark and Gaston were charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse, both as a party to a crime, in Eau Claire County Circuit Court.

The Altoona Police Department said in July that 79-year-old Dennis Schattie of Altoona was found dead in the Rock River in Rockford on April 12. A release from the Rockford Police Department said that the body was found laying on rocks near Fordam Dam, submerged in the water. An autopsy determined the death was suspicious due to the injuries the man suffered. WIFR in Rockford first reported on April 12 that the body was recovered by the Rockford Fire Department.

In April, Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken described the investigation as “complex” and that the case involved multiple jurisdictions. In July, the Altoona Police Department named both Clark and Gaston as suspects in the case. The July release indicated the homicide took place in the City of Altoona and that “numerous” evidence items had been collected. Police described the homicide as “financially-motivated.”

