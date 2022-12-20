Attorney appointed for man charged in Green Bay girl’s death

Jordan Leavy-Carter enters Brown County Circuit Court for a hearing
Jordan Leavy-Carter enters Brown County Circuit Court for a hearing
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An attorney has been appointed for a man charged in the shooting death of a Green Bay girl, according to online court records.

On Dec. 19, a public defender was appointed to the case of Jordan Leavy-Carter, 35.

Court records show Jevon Jones Jaconi was entered as Leavy-Carter’s attorney. This ends weeks of searching for someone to represent Leavy-Carter.

Leavy-Carter was arrested after the shooting of Skye Bleu Evans-Cowley in an apartment on the 1600 block of Amy St. on October 17. He’s charged with 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Neglecting a Child (Consequence is Death), and Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon.

According to the criminal complaint, Skye Bleu and her cousins were playing in the apartment. The children said Leavy-Carter showed them a gun that flashed a red light on the wall and handed it to one of the children. A girl told investigators “she had the gun, and she touched the wrong button, and it came out like fire, and it hit [Skye Bleu].”

The State Public Defender’s Office has struggled to find attorneys willing to take public defender cases due to the rate of pay.

During a hearing on Dec. 9, Leavy-Carter expressed concerns over the struggle to find an attorney.

“There’s attorneys that don’t even want to work cases that’s not even here, so that’s not even our right. We’re losing our rights as far as that,” he protested. “We just gotta sit in here to rot? There’s people spending two years, six years, five years without an attorney.”

Leavy-Carter has been bound over for trial in the case. His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 9.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carrie Herbst
Woman sentenced for fatal 2021 wrong-way crash on I-94 in Monroe County
Dangerous winter weather will have major impacts on holiday travel.
WINTER STORM WATCH: A dangerous trio of snow, strong winds and arctic cold to impact holiday travel
This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former...
Former Bengals offensive analyst died of chronic alcohol abuse at 38, coroner says
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Tilden house fire
Tilden Fire Department responds to house fire Sunday, no one hurt

Latest News

Dangerous winter weather will have major impacts on holiday travel.
WINTER STORM WATCH: A dangerous trio of snow, strong winds and arctic cold to impact holiday travel
Xcel Energy says they are ready to respond to any electric outages that may occur during the...
Xcel Energy prepared for another winter storm, offers safety tips
AG Chat with Bob Bosold - 12/20/2022
AG Chat with Bob Bosold - 12/20/2022
Skywarn 13 Weather - 12/20/2022