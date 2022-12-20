Chippewa Figure Skating Club to host annual exhibition show on January 1st, 2023

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Figure Skating Club will be skating for a good cause at its annual exhibition show on January 1st, 2023

The event is free to attend but donations are being accepted. All donations will go toward the Chippewa Falls Police Department K-9 program.

The exhibition will be held at the Chippewa Area Ice Arena and starts at 2 pm. Afterward, there will be an open skate session to celebrate National Skating month.

