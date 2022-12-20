Frozen Road Law takes effect in northern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Weight restrictions are being eased in northern Wisconsin temporarily to help get supplies needed to help protect the state highways more quickly.

Starting Wednesday, the frozen road law will go into effect for Zone 1 and Zone 2 of the state Dept. of Transportation’s five designated regions. Under the regulation, vehicles with at least five axles will be allowed to haul up to 98,000 lbs. of logs or sand or salt on any state highway north of Hwy. 10, near Stevens Point, without a special permit. That’s more than 20 percent more than they are typically allowed to pull.

The DOT statement described the purpose of higher limits is to protect the state roads. Frozen road rules are activated after more than 18 inches of ground under the highway have frozen over, while will let the highways handle the heavier loads.

The agency pointed out that, even though the frozen road law will be in effect, it does not apply to county or local roads, unless the agencies that control them have authorized the higher weights. Additionally, they may also not apply on highways or bridges with posted weight limits.

